Squash players strike Gold and Silver in NSW Country Championships at Parkes

MEMBERS of the Korora Junior Squash Club travelled to Parkes to compete in the New South Wales Country Junior Championships where Madison Nargar brought home a gold medal in the girls under 13’s with an impressive three nil victory against Amelia Ricketts from the Australian Capital Territory with a scoreline of 11/4 11/4 11/1.

Head coach Peter Saxby praised Madison’s performance.

“She had been saving her best efforts for the final, her consistency and court placements proving too strong for her opponent,” said Saxby.

In the boys under 15 championship, Joshua Walmsley from Korora won all of his matches leading up to the final and brought home a silver medal.

“Josh produced some outstanding efforts to win all his matches and earn a place in the final where he played Denver Field of the ACT, Josh went two nil down and put in a super effort in the third coming from behind to force a third game into a tie break but wasn’t able to convert it, with Denver taking the third game to win the under 15 championship,” said Saxby.

“The NSW Country Championships were a silver ranking event and there was great support in all age groups bringing together players from all across the state after such a long absence of events in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“With more NSW ranking events coming back on line in the coming months our players showed they are well in contention and the experiences will help their progress immensely, well done to all six junior players who travelled to Parkes this weekend,” concluded Saxby.

By David WIGLEY