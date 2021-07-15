SSAA Dairyville Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 15, 2021 SSAA Benchrest results from Dairyville range. Event was 3 card Rimfire; this was held because the NSW State Centrefire Championships had to be cancelled due to the Covid outbreak in Sydney. Greg Sutherland 347, 13 centrals. Peter Fleming 345.50, 18 centrals. Rod Madeley 344.33, 9 centrals. Steve Morton 341.66, 5 centrals. Bernie Axford 340.50, 10 centrals. Ian Forster 339.81, 9 centrals. Robert Wells 339.41, 10 centrals. Ian Thompson 335.33, 9 centrals. Mark Hannaford 328.69, 5 centrals. Event was 100yds Rimfire Group. Peter Fleming .3887, sg .442. Steve Morton .4581, sg .555. Robert Wells .4726, sg .659. Rod Madeley .4843, sg .687. Greg Sutherland .4899, sg .463. Alistair McMillan .5293, sg .753. Ray Beavis .5320, sg .674. Mark Hannaford .6621, sg .618. Next week is 200yds Centrefire Group. By Rodney MADELEY