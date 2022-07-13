St Andrews Tea Gardens Op Shop Christmas In July Sale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TWICE a year the St Andrew’s Church Op Shop at Tea Gardens holds a sale; the annual Christmas in July sale and the Christmas Shed sale which is held in early December.

It is time for the annual Christmas in July event which is on 22 – 23 July from 8.30 – 12.30am at the St Andrews Op Shop on Witt Street, Tea Gardens.



Everyone is invited to come along and visit the Op Shop and enjoy a free morning tea.

Gloria Lovell-Simons, Op Shop Manager at St Andrews Anglican Tea Gardens told News Of The Area, “We hold these sales to be able to give the proceeds to a local community charity.

“We have lots of leftover Christmas wrapping, cards, decorations and gift items given to us.

“We sell these at a low price.

“We will also have jewelry, toys, books and kitchenware,” she said.

This sale offers the opportunity to get in now and bag a bargain that can be safely stashed away for Christmas and get the jump on the holiday season.

Last year’s Christmas Shed Sale proceeds were donated to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service which offers a vital service to our local community.

By Marian SAMPSON