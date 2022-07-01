St Augustine’s Mini-Vinnies winter appeal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE St Augustine’s Primary School Mini-Vinnies group culminated their Winter Appeal last week, Wednesday 22 June, with a huge display of warm blankets, socks and jumpers to be donated to St Vincent de Paul to help members of our local community stay warm this winter.

“Our school community came dressed in pyjamas today and were also able to purchase hot chocolates with marshmallows at lunchtime to help raise money to add to the appeal,” Kyanne Kachel, staff member and organiser of the Mini-Vinnies group, told News Of The Area.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“St Augustine’s Primary School has been supporting the St Vincent de Paul Winter Appeal this year by collecting jumpers, socks, and blankets.

“They hung these jumpers, socks and blankets on the fence around the school.

Leon Walsh, President, Coffs Harbour Conference of St Vincent de Paul Society, congratulated the students and staff.

“It was a truly fantastic display of social justice initiatives in action,” he said.

“The school has a very active group of Mini-Vinnies who work hard to support others in our community.”

“Their efforts are greatly appreciated.”

By Andrea FERRARI