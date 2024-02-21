St David’s Day and Welsh heritage to be celebrated on Myall Coast Radio



WELSH culture will be spotlighted on St David’s Day, Friday 1 March, with special celebrations by Welsh immigrants and descendants alike across the Myall Coast.

St David’s Day is traditionally dedicated to the patron saint of Wales, who died in 589 AD, and is a day to honour Welsh culture and heritage.



“Here we are, living in ‘New South Wales’, but how many NSW people know anything about Wales (UK)?” asked Brian Jones, a Welshman and Myall Coast Radio (MCR) presenter, who will be hosting a special Wales-specific show on MCR at 8pm on Sunday 25 February, and again on 1 March at 11am.

Brian hails from a small Welsh former coal-mining valley called ‘Gilfach Goch’, which means ‘Little Red Valley’, and was the setting for the famous Welsh book and film ‘How Green Was My Valley’.

A visit back there saw the total regeneration of the old mines into beautiful green valleys.

“Something was missing… the ‘heartbeat’ of the coal mine pumps that we grew up and lived with, although the slag heaps are gone.”

“Apart from Hawks Nest, it is the second-best place in the world!” pronounced Brian, who is surely not the only Welshman in the village.

“Personally, St David’s Day is about family, emphasising one’s Welsh heritage, not so much religious, but getting together.

“I have done a lot of programs with U3A about this, as Wales has such a rich culture and history,” Brian explained.

“On March 1, St David’s Day, it would be great for all ‘New South Welshians’ to join in, and those who had the privilege of seeing a footy match between Wales and Australia at Cardiff Arms Park will be reminded of the glorious singing at the matches.”

The famously long Welsh town name, ‘Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch’, which Brian nonchalantly pronounces over a few seconds, even has a delightful song that teaches people how to say it, which Brian will include in the broadcast program.

“Why was NSW named after South Wales, UK?

“Can all Welsh people sing?

“Are the Taffies better than Aussies at footy?

“Have there been any Welsh-born Australian Prime Ministers?

“Was King Arthur a Welshman? – profound questions such as these, and more, we will attempt to answer,” Brian declared.

By Thomas O’KEEFE