St John Paul College Coffs Harbour sends two trucks and $8000 worth of food to flood victims

STUDENTS from St John Paul College in Coffs Harbour were quick to pitch in with practical assistance for our Northern Rivers neighbours after their latest devastating flood.

“Students were asking what they could do to help and we had to tell them to wait because in the immediate aftermath there was nowhere to store things,” said Principal Michael Carniato.

However, a Mufti Day was held at the college to aid the Vinnies Flood Appeal, and each of the 1050 students was encouraged to bring in one article to contribute.

The message went out: please give all you can so we can help people who have lost so much in this natural disaster.

And give they did: over $8000 worth of food was donated.

Students, families and staff at St John Paul College and the team at Ritchies IGA Nambucca donated more than four tonnes of essential supplies.

They brought bags overflowing, and boxes filled with necessities, while parents and friends eager to help dropped off more.

At one point the hall had to be closed because it couldn’t hold any more.

“Staff and students were extremely generous with their donations,” said Brett Bujeya, St Vincent de Paul coordinator at the College.

So generous in fact that donations exceeded all expectations.

Local company Faircloth & Reynolds offered the loan of a large truck and a driver to transport the donations to ‘Our Two Hands’ in Casino, a not-for-profit organisation that acted as a logistics base for distribution.

Some of the donated items were on helicopters to stranded families before the day was out.

It took two trips to move all of the donated goods and Faircloth & Reynolds were happy to oblige.

Year 7 students were pleased to play their part and formed a line to carry boxes to the truck and helped with packing.

The first truckload carried essential items such as baby goods and nappies, toiletries, clothes, food and pet food.

Richies IGA at Nambucca included four pallets of cleaning materials among their donations, which was very welcome for the clean-up.

Mr Carniato commended students and staff and all the parents and friends who supported their efforts.

“This was a humanitarian crisis just up the road, and our students wanted to help,” he said.

“Our young people have a keen sense of social justice, and an innate sense of wanting to do something for others,” he added with more than a little pride.

By Susan KONTIC