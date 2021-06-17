St John Paul College wins state tennis title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ST JOHN Paul College has produced a team of tennis champions after its Senior Boys Tennis team won the Combined Catholic College Open Tennis Championships state title at Bathurst.

The team of Adrian Aranibar, Connor Hennessy, Cooper Jones and Max Jones produced a dominant display of tennis on their way to being crowned state champions.

The SJPC team only lost one set all tournament in a dominant display, as teams played 8 sets of tennis per tie including 2 opening sets of doubles, four sets of singles and two sets of reverse doubles if required.

The SJPC senior boys beat Redbend, Forbes 8-0, and St. Gregory’s, Campbeltown 7-1 in the qualifying rounds, before facing off against the no.1 ranked St Augustine’s team from Brookvale.

The SJPC team won the state title in a dominant display completely outclassing their opponent in a comprehensive 5-0 victory in the final.

Their victory sees them qualify for the NSW All Schools finals where they will compete against the champion teams from the Independent and State school sectors.

In addition they will also get the chance to compete at the Tennis Australia National Schools Championships in Albury in November.

St John Paul College sports coordinator Danielle Mcara praised the performance of the team of four.

“It’s awesome as it hasn’t happened for quite some time,” she said.

“This has been their last year due to COVID-19, and what they had been working for and they have shown dedication and determination with their tennis outside school. I’m so proud of them.

“I’m very proud of them also because of all the travel they had to do, as they travelled to Tweed Heads and then to Bathurst to take part.”

By Aiden BURGESS