St John’s Anglican Raymond Terrace Celebrates 160 Years Of Worship

ST John’s Anglican Church, Raymond Terrace has hit a milestone as it is about to celebrate 160 years of worship.

The church stands on the beautiful grounds on 45 Sturgeon Street, Raymond Terrace.



The sandstone church features stained glass windows, and a 160 year old pipe organ.

Celebrations commence Saturday 26 February with an Open Day at the church commencing at 10am with Devonshire Tea and a display of photographs and memorabilia.

St John’s was designed by Edmund Blacket who also designed Sydney University and is gothic in design.

The church was consecrated on 25 November 1862.

However this wasn’t the location of the first church service in Raymond Terrace as previous services were conducted at The Junction Inn in 1839.

The original Rectory was built in 1842 and there is also a stone cottage on the site which is believed to have been built to house the church’s schoolmaster.

The Rectory was sold in 2012 and is now owned by Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.

There was also a community hall on the site however this was demolished after the 1989 earthquake.

The hall was a community hub which hosted Sunday School, meetings and Debutante Balls.

St Johns will be holding several events this year to celebrate its 160th anniversary and welcomes the community to enjoy the history of this church which is intertwined with the foundation of the Raymond Terrace community.

By Marian SAMPSON