St Patrick’s Primary School student Tenielle gifted new trumpet

NAMBUCCA Valley country music identity Vicki Melouney, from the Independent Country Music Association (ICMA) Australia, dropped into St Patrick’s Primary School in Macksville recently to give student Tenielle a brand new trumpet.

The ICMA has a new program which gives instruments to students who are just starting to learn to play and Tenielle was one of the lucky recipients.



Vicki Melouney explained more about the new program.

“The gifting program was the idea of Independent Country Music Association committee member Bill Horner,” she said.

“He has a supply of instruments available due to his artist management connections and he wanted to incorporate the gifting programme through ICMA and the encouragement award given out each year by them at the Tamworth Country Music Festival which was developed to reward country music juniors under the age of 21.

“The program is in its early days and has only been active for two months and has so far gifted two guitars, electric and acoustic, a violin and now the trumpet to Tenielle.

“The looks on the kids’ faces is priceless and that’s our reward in giving these kids their first instrument.

“When Bill first came up with the idea all committee members supported it.

“Tenielle is the first NSW recipient of the musical gift and was in total shock when she heard she was going to have her own trumpet to practice on at home,” said Vicki.

By David WIGLEY