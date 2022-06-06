Stage 3 Future Focus Learning Day at Bulahdelah Central School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Thursday 26 May, Bulahdelah Central School (BCS) hosted a Stage 3 Future Focus Learning Day, bringing together students from Myall Learning Community schools at Tea Gardens, Booral, Bungwahl and Coolongolook.

Students participated in a range of activities which focused on four technology disciplines – Food Technology, Wood Technology, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and Photography.



Students rotated around each technology discipline throughout the day.

“They had the experience of making small projects such as a balsa wood plane, a small woodwork pencil holder and a Photogram,” said Brent Smith, BCS Head Teacher Administration.

“They also made some delicious choc chip muffins which were made in the combi oven.

“There were plenty of smiles and laughter throughout as students participated in the activities and projects.”

Mr Smith offered special thanks special thanks to BCS TAS (Technological and Applied Studies) faculty staff, BSC Science Staff, Tara Smith (Photography/Art Dept), Chris Gladys (Head Teacher TAS), and the Myall Learning Community schools and their staff for their support in the successful running of the day.

The next Future Focus Day will be Tuesday, 21 June.