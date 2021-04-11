State Government announces Sydney CBD accommodation vouchers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

UP to 200,000 accommodation vouchers worth $100 each will be available to NSW residents as part of a new $51.5 million economic package designed to encourage people back into Sydney’s CBD, re-ignite live music across the State, and support jobs in the accommodation, entertainment and tourism sectors.

The NSW Government’s latest COVID-19 response package will also include $24 million for eligible live music venues, a support package to help the business events industry in Sydney and regional NSW, and a funding boost for tourism marketing.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the new package recognised the Sydney CBD and workers in accommodation, live entertainment and tourism industries had been especially hard hit by COVID-19.

“With international, interstate and business travellers virtually non-existent for the past year, the CBD, and in particular the accommodation industry, has done it tough,” Ms Berejiklian said.

“This new program will be in addition to our other stimulus measures such as the Dine & Discover scheme, and will provide a boost to accommodation providers in what is a traditionally very quiet period.”

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said the new funding would boost both the Sydney CBD economy and assist the accommodation, entertainment and tourism industries.

“Thousands of businesses in the Sydney CBD lost significant revenue with so many people working from home, when you add in almost no overseas or interstate travel, it’s been a tough 12 months for them,” Mr Perrottet said.

“This scheme will encourage people to explore more of what the Sydney CBD has to offer, and spend a little bit more on the way through, and support local jobs.”

NSW Tourism Minister Stuart Ayres said supporting the live music and business events industry was vital as NSW continued its economic recovery.

“Everyone has missed live music, the industry is coming out of hibernation, and this package will ensure our much loved venues are there to host the gigs people want to see as they celebrate NSW emerging from the pandemic,” Mr Ayres said.

“There will also be support for business events and more money to market local tourism attractions as part of the Love NSW platform.

“Our success in containing COVID-19 means we can now focus on assisting these vital industries get back to business.”

The key components of the program are $20 million for up to 200,000 $100 CBD accommodation vouchers, $24 million to Destination NSW for a Live Music Support Package to be administered in partnership with Create NSW and the Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner, $5.5 million for a Business Events Industry Support package to assist businesses in Greater Sydney and across NSW, and $2 million for a Tourism Industry Marketing Support package through the Love NSW campaign.