State Government funding sought to expand Jetty Memorial Theatre

A $4.9 MILLION grant application to help fund the Jetty Memorial Theatre Expansion Project is being applied for by Coffs Harbour City Council.

Coffs Harbour City councillors have unanimously agreed for Council to seek $4,907,000 from the NSW Government Creative Capital Fund, which was established to meet the demands for facilities to support the creative economy and improve access to and participation in quality cultural experiences across NSW.



Council will allocate $2.4m as its contribution to the project should the grant application be successful.

There is also a $35,000 community stakeholders contribution from the Jetty Theatre Trust Account towards the project.

The ‘Jetty Memorial Theatre Expansion Project – New Rehearsal/Community Space’ will deliver:

– A rehearsal/community space – a replica of the existing performance stage inclusive of directing space, and shall be utilised as an alternative community space;

– Additional male, female and accessible amenities including a shower facility;

– A set assembly area for the building of theatrical sets;

– A workshop area;

– Costume and prop storage areas;

– Storage for Jetty Theatre management;

– Additional car parking including accessible car space and

– Extension of the undersized existing kiosk/bar, additional kitchen servery and expanded foyer area

The main focus of the expansion is the rehearsal space and community facility, which will allow for a rehearsal area with the same width as the main stage with the ability for directors to stand outside this area.

The existing outdoor covered area will be replaced with a new weather-proof foyer area that can be used during main performances, as well as the foyer for the new space.

There is an expansion of the existing kiosk, enabling improved kiosk service and a doubling of the number of amenities in the building, increasing the comfort of patrons before and after performances.

The existing storage, workshop and set assembly facilities will be weatherproofed and expanded.

There will be a number of new parking spaces and the two turpentine trees on site will be retained.

Schematic design has been completed for the project by g2 architects at Sawtell and the project has been costed.

Further work to progress the project to 100 percent detailed design will be undertaken, and the finalisation of the design will confirm the final project budget.

The planning and design completed to date identifies the project cost to be $4.9 million to design and construct.

A Council report stated that the project is required to help meet the shortage of available rehearsal space for community performance groups and make available community space for both the community and not for profit groups.

“In addition, it will improve current operational shortfalls by providing a larger kiosk and foyer, much needed additional toilets and shower facilities and car parking,” the report stated.

“It will also improve health and safety standards by providing a set assembly and workshop area adjacent to the stage, therefore minimising the current risk in the manual handling and transportation of stage sets from

outside the building.

“Essentially this investment will upgrade and expand existing cultural infrastructure enabling a greater fit-for-purpose theatre venue and will ensure increased access and participation to a quality theatre space for our local performing arts communities, touring artists and audiences.”

Development consent for the project was granted by Council in May 2019.

The announcement of successful grant applications which will progress to the full application round will be made this month, with the announcement of successful applicants expected in mid-2022.

“If successful, the funding would enable Council and the NSW Government to work in alignment to deliver this important project for the community,” the Council report stated.

By Emma DARBIN