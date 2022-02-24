State Government Offers Residents $50 Towards Overnighters Coffs Coast by News Of The Area - Modern Media - February 24, 2022 THE NSW State Government is handing out more giveaways next week with the introduction of a $50 accommodation voucher as part of the NSW Government’s $250 million Stay NSW program. Applications for the vouchers can be made in the Coffs Harbour region from 2 March. Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the voucher initiative is a commitment to bolster the accommodation industry while getting people excited to travel within NSW. “This is a win-win for the local community – the vouchers will give hard hit businesses much needed stimulus while encouraging residents to explore our great State,” Mr Singh said. “The Stay NSW program has been expanded and fast-tracked so people can enjoy a staycation sooner. “Whether it’s a quiet country inn, the family-run caravan park or a hotel in the city, every budget needs a boost this year,” Mr Singh said. Applications for the voucher can be made through Service NSW mobile app and website or by phoning 13 77 88. “People can pool the $50 Stay NSW Vouchers with relatives or mates, with no redemption limit,” Mr Singh said. Participating businesses will be able to redeem vouchers seven days a week, including public holidays. Customers will be able to search for places to stay on the business finder. Vouchers are valid until 9 October, 2022. By Paul FOGARTY