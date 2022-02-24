State Government Offers Residents $50 Towards Overnighters

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE NSW State Government is handing out more giveaways next week with the introduction of a $50 accommodation voucher as part of the NSW Government’s $250 million Stay NSW program.

Applications for the vouchers can be made in the Coffs Harbour region from 2 March.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the voucher initiative is a commitment to bolster the accommodation industry while getting people excited to travel within NSW.

“This is a win-win for the local community – the vouchers will give hard hit businesses much needed stimulus while encouraging residents to explore our great State,” Mr Singh said.

“The Stay NSW program has been expanded and fast-tracked so people can enjoy a staycation sooner.

“Whether it’s a quiet country inn, the family-run caravan park or a hotel in the city, every budget needs a boost this year,” Mr Singh said.

Applications for the voucher can be made through Service NSW mobile app and website or by phoning 13 77 88.

“People can pool the $50 Stay NSW Vouchers with relatives or mates, with no redemption limit,” Mr Singh said.

Participating businesses will be able to redeem vouchers seven days a week, including public holidays.

Customers will be able to search for places to stay on the business finder.

Vouchers are valid until 9 October, 2022.

By Paul FOGARTY