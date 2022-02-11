State Vaccine Booster Campaign Expands

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE NSW Government’s ‘Let’s Do This’ advertising campaign is broadening to encourage everyone sixteen years and older to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

The advertising campaign will run in addition to existing COVID safety campaigns, across print, television, radio, outdoor, digital and social media.



Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said that like the original ‘Let’s Do This’ campaign released in August the new ad “hopes to capture what NSW has been working towards and the importance vaccinations play in getting there”.

“It’s been a tough two years but we can’t lose sight of what we’re all aiming for, which is to get everyday life back to as close to normal as possible,” Mr Singh said.

Singh said the updated campaign will reinforce the importance of getting a COVID-19 booster to reduce the risk of severe illness and to help protect communities.

He said while NSW has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world getting the booster shot “is key to strengthening our protection against variants like Omicron”.

“This campaign celebrates the resilience and strength of the NSW community and encourages everyone aged sixteen years and older to get their booster shot three months after their second dose,” Mr Singh said.

Mr Singh reminded local residents the booster shot was important “regardless of whether they’ve had the virus”.

“To be fully vaccinated and have the best protection possible, go and get the booster four to six weeks after recovering from the virus.

“The fact that you’ve had COVID-19 doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t get it again and the next time you may end up in ICU or worse,” Mr Singh said.

Those aged five and older can get vaccinated and booster appointments are available to everyone aged sixteen and older at pharmacies, GPs, Aboriginal Medical Services and more than 40 NSW Health clinics as well as outreach and pop-up clinics across the State.

“Go out, get that third shot as soon as you’re eligible and protect yourself, your family and your friends,” Mr Singh said.

“When you’re eligible that is the time to get your booster to protect yourself, your family, your colleagues and your community.”

By Paul FOGARTY