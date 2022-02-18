Statewide strike calls attention to the hospital staffing crisis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STATEWIDE on Tuesday 15 February nurses and midwives walked off the job to demand that the staffing crisis in public hospitals be resolved.

Across NSW the strike action took place in 150 public hospitals and health services.

Life-preserving services were maintained in public hospitals and health services throughout the strike, which was staggered across the day.

The NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association (NSWNMA) states the COVID-19 pandemic burnout and the refusal of the government to ensure safe staffing in public hospitals and health services is what led to the first strike in almost ten years.

There were twenty rallies held across the state, attended by thousands of NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association (NSWNMA) members.

These dedicated health workers took the drastic strike action to draw attention to the fact that the government has refused to negotiate on safe staffing.

“Our members are calling for commitment from the Premier that there will be enough nurses and midwives on every shift.

“Nurses and midwives have signalled how fed up they are with the NSW Government for ignoring the need for nurse-to-patient ratios, similar to those already working successfully in Queensland and Victoria,” said NSWNMA General Secretary Brett Holmes.

Mr Holmes stated that what is being asked is not unreasonable, and is about better nurse-to-patient ratios

“(These) do save lives and result in better patient outcomes.”

Mr Holmes said, “For over ten years we have campaigned for shift by shift ratios for nurses and better staffing for midwives because we know ratios work, they save lives and save money.

“Our role is not to simply stay at the bedside keeping patients alive – we have a duty to everyone in our care to stand up and speak out, especially those unable to do so for themselves.”

NSWNMA Assistant General Secretary Shaye Candish outlined the demands put forward.

“We want you to implement our shift by shift nursing and midwifery staffing claims for safe patient care; commit to a fair pay rise above 2.5 percent and introduce a COVID-19 allowance; and withdraw the amendment to the Workers’ Compensation Act that would force health workers to prove they contracted COVID-19 at work.”

Across the Mid North Coast NSWNMA members from Bellingen River District Hospital, Coffs Harbour Health Campus, Dorrigo Multi-Purpose Service, Kempsey District Hospital, and Port Macquarie Base Hospital took part in the statewide strike.

COVID-safe rallies in the Mid North Coast were held in Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, and Kempsey.

NSWNMA estimates that around 5000 nurses and midwives marched on NSW parliament.

The NSWNMA were threatened with fines in the Industrial Relations Commission if they went ahead with the strike, and made the decision to continue.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN