STILL at Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery Goes Digital

THE Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery (CHRG) has never let obstacles get in the way of holding an exhibition – not even a COVID lockdown.

So when the STILL: National Still Life Award 2021 exhibition had to close one day after opening on August 14, art audiences could expect something to happen.



And that something is the exhibition going digital.

Audiences can tour the exhibition online as they have been able to do with other CHRG exhibitions in the not-so- distant past.

And now in its online format the exhibition is available to the world as a 3D virtual tour of the 59 works.

The exhibition pieces were chosen from over a thousand entries.

The STILL exhibition at CHRG is the first time the chosen works have been on display together.

Even the winner was announced in a virtual ceremony.

From paintings to sculpture, mixed media to video installations, the tour features all the sights and sounds of the exhibition, alongside links to the STILL catalogue to delve further into the stories behind the works.

Ideal for anyone craving inspiration in isolation and a silver lining for the artists whose work can now enjoy exposure beyond the gallery walls.

“Still life really lends itself to a myriad of interpretations and artists coming up with new and innovative ways of doing things,” said this year’s judge Elizabeth Ann Macgregor OBE, the long-serving Director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia.

When announcing the winner in a virtual ceremony, Macgregor said she was struck by the diversity of the work from artists of all ages and locations across the country.

“It is extraordinarily high quality and I can assure you I’ve judged many prizes where I wouldn’t have said that,” added Macgregor.

The ultimate prize of $30,000 went to political artist and Dunghutti man Blak Douglas for his provocative sculpture entitled ‘Silent Cop 2020’, a bronze memorial to black deaths in custody.

As a biennial prize, STILL is a reflection of life and events over the previous two years.

The 2021 exhibition reveals shared themes and the unique way the works speak to each other in the space.

So jump online and take the 3D tour and vote in the $5,000 People’s Choice Award, open until October 8, with the winner announced on October 9.

Find the option to vote at the back of the Gallery where Curator Chloe Waters has left her own ‘still life’.

Take the 3D Tour of STILL 2021 with all 59 finalist artworks, the catalogue and price list at: www.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/still.

By Sandra MOON