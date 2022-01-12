Stockton Management and works update as City of Newcastle heads into 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

2021 WAS a large year for Stockton, with several coastal works programs and plans implemented to ensure the management of the coastline.

Lord Mayor of Newcastle Nuatali Nelmes spoke to News Of The Area to inform readers of the work that was undertaken in 2021.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“City of Newcastle has been working hard within the approved Coastal Management Program for Stockton since it was endorsed by the NSW Government in 2020, with the cornerstone of the program, mass sand nourishment, continuing to be progressed along with the Deputy Premier’s Stockton Beach Task Force.

“In August we completed a 210-metre rock bag wall at Barrie Crescent.

“This $3.9 million structure provides temporary protection from further shoreline recession in severe weather events and adds to the $10 million already invested to manage erosion at Stockton while we work towards the long-term solution of sand nourishment,” Ms Nelmes said.

In early December, City of Newcastle announced the outcome of an extensive evaluation process that considered performance, environmental and social factors and included a cost benefit analysis of four feasible coastal management options to prolong the benefits of mass sand nourishment, including an artificial reef, an artificial headland, sand back passing, and maintenance sand nourishment.

“This work involved workshops with the Stockton Community Liaison Group along with a month-long survey seeking community feedback on the four options.

“Several NSW Government Agencies, including landholders at the northern end of Stockton Beach, and the Worimi Aboriginal Land Council were consulted on the options,” Ms Nelmes told News Of The Area.

The outcome of the assessment identified that annual sand nourishment top ups was the preferred management option, over the longer-term, to complement the initial mass sand nourishment strategy.

Nuatali believes that the 2021 progress for Stockton was significant and now City of Newcastle are looking forward to implementing the next steps of their roadmap.

Meanwhile, City of Newcastle is delivering a $3.3 million upgrade to Stockton’s Mitchell Street with new footpaths, landscaping, street furniture, increased shade with 40 new street trees and improved pedestrian and cyclist safety set to be delivered as part of our Local Centres program.

“Upgrading Stockton’s main street will provide a more attractive main street, improved accessibility, and stormwater drainage,” Ms Nelmes said.

Residents of Stockton can rest assured that coastal management is at the forefront of the City of Newcastle plans.

“Managing coastal areas is complex, involves many stakeholders and requires broad engagement to ensure there is a plan to address hazards like erosion, so we can maintain the beach that people love and the sense of identity that the coast provides to the community.

“There is still a significant amount of work required to achieve our shared vision for Stockton, however there is a determination to work together for the benefit of the community and this collaborative approach has contributed to our progress in 2021,” Ms Nelmes concluded.

By Tara CAMPBELL