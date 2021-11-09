Stockton Men’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

7 NOVEMBER 2021

With no Club events being held since August this year it was welcome news that with the Covid 19 restrictions being lifted, the Final of the Handicap Pairs would finally be played on Saturday 6 November.

The match was played on our No.1 synthetic green as the No.2 grass green is under renovation.

The scores were fairly even up to the 14th end when the team of Grahame Moxey and Paul Wilson (Skip) scored 4 shots that took them to a 15- 10 shots lead.

The opposition team of Peter Quinn and Ian Johnson could not improve on their score and the Paul Wilson team played the more consistent bowls to run out winners by 23-10 shots.

The Semi-Finals and Final of the Mixed Pairs will be played on the week-end 13-14 November and the Jim Scanlon Shield will commence the following week-end.

By Jack HIGH