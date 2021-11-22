Stockton Men’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ALL bowls events scheduled for Sunday 21 November were washed out.

The quarter finals of the ‘Jim Scanlon Shield’ will be played on Sunday 28 November and the Semi-Finals and Final will be played on the weekend 4 – 5 December.

The Final of the Mixed Pairs will also be played on that weekend.

The remaining Semi-Final of the Mixed Pairs played on Sunday 14 November is worthy of a mention.

A classic game of bowls between Shirley Simpson and Nev Crittenden against Fay Foot (who was substituting for Sue Sansom who was out with an injury) and Brian Hitchcock.

The scores were close throughout the game and all even on the 21st end.

On the extra end the Hitchcock team scored one shot to seal the win.

1st Round matches in the ‘Jim Scanlon Shield’ played on Saturday 20 November results were: N. Raphael, Mick Hoye, Adam Clements (Skip) 29 def W.McMahon, W. Kocuiba, Terry Smith 7, P.Walsh, R.Berlin, R.Hadley 15 def M. Slater, P.Croucher, D.Phillips 14, Tim Smith, S.Ferguson, Bill Smith 25 def P.Darr, N.Crittenden, C.Firkin 18, P.Quinn, G.Moxey, L.Payne 25 def E. Leidlmair, L.Harmer, D.Ward 15, J.Morris, K.Wagner, M.Smith 22 def W.Eshman, M.Rowan, B.Hitchcock 12, R.Cue, S.Stawski, J.Fibbins 23 def R.Trehair, R.Wright, J,McCartney 16.

Club Presentation Night will be held on Saturday 27 November.

By Jack HIGH