Stockton Men’s Bowling Club

MAJOR Singles, Rnd. 2 R.Hadley 25 d S.Stawski 21, T.Baker 25 d P.Darr 12, M.Smith 25 d B.Hitchcock 4, W.Smith 25 d A. Clements 24, J.Price 25 d R.See 7, R.Cue 25 d L.Payne 18, D.Tinsley 25 d T.Smith 14, G.Ferguson 25 d P.Walsh 6.

Quarter. Finals. R.Hadley 25 d T.Baker 16, M.Smith 25 d W.Smith 6, J.Price 25 d R.Cue 22, D.Tinsley 25 d G.Ferguson 20.

Our No.3(2) Grade NDBA Three-Threes Side defeated Dora Creek at home on Wednesday 27 April by 60-40 shots to win their Section.

They now progress to the Final to be played on Wednesday 11 May at the Hamilton North Club.

By Jack HIGH