Stockton Men’s Bowling Club

THE Final of the Club Major Singles was played on Sunday 15 May with Dave Tinsley up against Dick Hadley.

Dave started well and soon held a 13-3 shots advantage, his game then stalled and Dick gradually came back and finally won in convincing fashion by 25 shots to 14.

Dick is a prolific winner of Club Titles and Dave played well to reach the Final claiming some fancied scalps on the way.

Congratulations to both players.

Readers may recall our NDBA Three-Threes 3(2) Grade Side had played their way to the Final which was played at the Hamilton North Club on Wednesday 11 May against the Redhead Club.

An enthralling match which had our Side 8 shots behind 51-43 with one end to play.

In a nail biting finish our Side scored 7 shots to finish with a heartbreaking final score of 50-51 shots down.

One more shot would have been a draw and forced an extra end to be played but it was not to be.

Many bowl games are won or lost by one shot.

Nevertheless, it was a great effort by our players who had played so well to reach the Final.

By Jack HIGH