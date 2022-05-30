Stockton Men’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet



CLUB Pairs are in progress and scores to date are:

1st Round: D.Hadley/ A.Clements 21 def. S.Blayden/ M.Smith 8, L.Harmer/ I.Johnson 19 def. P.Darr/ S.Brown 12. All other teams had byes.

2nd Round: B.Hitchcock/ T.Baker 31 def. D.Hadley/ A.Clements 3, M.Rowan/ P.Croucher 19 def. B.Berlin/ S.Stawski 16, R.Cue/ J.McCartney 19 def. D.Tinsley/ D.Phillips 18, D.Castle/ T.Anderson 23 def. P.Wilson/ R.Clark 21,

L.Payne/ D.Ward 27 def. N.Raphael/ J.Gorman 15.

The game of lawn bowls can produce some weird and wonderful results seen in the above Pairs games.

The strong combination of Hadley and Clements had won their 1st round match by 21-8 shots and in the 2nd round they were unbelievably defeated by the Hitchcock/ Baker team to the tune of 31-3 shots.

The pairing of Castle and Anderson whose main sport is 16Ft Skiff Sailing at the local Port Hunter Sailing Club and who rarely play bowls combined to defeat the past Champions and favoured pair of Wilson/ Clark in a close and entertaining match by 23-21 shots.

The team of Cue and McCartney who were well behind their opponents of Tinsley/ Phillips for most of the match somehow found the score at 20 all on the last end.

The extra end they played resulted in a win for the McCartney team by 1 shot.

Believe it or not!

By Jack HIGH