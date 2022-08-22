Stockton Men’s Bowling Club

THE Final of the Club Pairs was played on Sunday 14 August and was a game of fluctuating fortunes.

The pairing of Mick Rowan and Paul Croucher (Skip) dropped 6 shots on the first end against Bill and Terry Smith.

The game progressed until the last end when Mick and Paul led by 24-16 shots and dropped another six shots to level the scores at 24 all.

An extra end was played to determine the winner with Mick drawing the winning bowl to claim the title by 25-24 shots.

An enthralling game appreciated by the spectators present.

The Final of the Club Triples was also played on the same day with the combination of Dean Ward, Dick Hadley and Adam Clements (Skip) lining up against the team of Wally Kocuiba, Rod Cue and John McCartney.

A fairly even game throughout with the Adam Clements team prevailing over the McCartney by 21-16 shots.

In the semi-final the Clements team defeated the team of Paul Wilson, Brian Hitchcock and Tony Baker by 26-17 shots and the McCartney trio defeated the defending champions, Leo Payne, Bill and Terry Smith by 31-24 shots.

At copy time the Club Mixed Pairs was up to the Quarter Finals stage.

Our Pennant Teams enjoyed a successful first day of play on Saturday 13 August with all competing sides winning their matches.

Division 3 defeated Beresfield 69-41 (10 pts), Division 4 (1) defeated Lowlands 71-42 (10 pts) and Division 4 (2) defeated Carrington in a tight game 62-61 shots (9 pts.) Division 2 had a bye.

By Jack HIGH