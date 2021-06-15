Stockton Men’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

13 JUNE 2021

The Final of the Club Major Singles was played on Sunday 13 June and anybody who attended the Club after 2:15 to watch the match was disappointed as the game had been completed.

The unexpected result was a comprehensive win by Dick Hadley, who continued his recent good form in the District Seniors event, over his opponent Adam Clements by 31-10 shots.

In the Semi-Finals played the previous day Adam had defeated Ross Wright by 31-18 shots and Dick defeated John Price by 31-26 shots.

Club Championship games will continue next weekend with the second round of the Triples to be played.

By Jack HIGH