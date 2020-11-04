Stockton Mens Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Final of the Club Handicap Pairs was played on Saturday 31 October and the pairing of Dave Tinsley and Tim Sutcliffe (Skip), although receiving a 6 shots start, were always in control of the match and ran out winners by 26-14 shots over the team of Keith Marlborough and Mick Hoye.

Semi-Final results: Mick Hoye (+2) 20 d Ira & Mike Smith 19, T.Sutcliffe 17 d Barney Morris and Tim Smith 12.

Some First Round games in the “Jim Scanlon Shield” have been played, full results in next edition.

Games organiser John Price entered in the District Senior Singles (players over 60 years of age) and acquitted himself well, advancing to the Quarter Finals before bowing out.

The Mens Bowling Club held their AGM on Saturday 31 October and following members were elected to office:

President: Mick Hoye, Vice President: Mike Smith, Secretary: Mick Slater, Assistant Secretary: Tim Smith, Treasurer:

Ross Wright, Assistant Treasurer: Greg Penfold, Bowls Co-Ordinator: John Price, Publicity Officer: Dave Burnett. Jack High PO.

By David BURNETT