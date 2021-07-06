Stockton Men’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

4 JULY 2021

The Final of the Club Triples was played on Sunday 4 July with the team of Leo Payne, Billy Smith and Terry Smith lining up against the combination of Dean Ward, Dick Hadley and Adam Clements.

The match was fairly even throughout with Terry Smith playing some quality Skippers bowls to keep his team in the match.

It was the Adam Clements team that prevailed however, and they claimed the title with a 24-18 shots win.

An entertaining game applauded by the spectators watching.

Results of 1st Round matches in the Mixed Pairs: Carol Shepheard / T.Baker (Skip) 32 d Judy Jones / Paul Wilson 13, Jill Young / Billy Smith 20 d Kris & Ross Wright 7, Sue Dee / Dave Phillips 29 d Supak Delaney / Dick Hadley 12, Louise & Adam Clements 29 d Helen Nash / Greg Penfold 10, Enid & Wayne Radnidge 21 d Nadine Bolton / Wally Kociuba 8, Sue Sansom / Brian Hitchcock 20 d Kaye & Ross Barry 9.

2nd Round Results: T.Baker 24 d Chris & Steve Brown 12, D.Phillips 29 d Sharon Gilbert / Dave Tinsley 16, Shirley Simpson / Neville Crittenden 27 d W.Radnidge 13.

By Jack HIGH