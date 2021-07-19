Stockton Men’s Bowling Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

18 JULY 2021

The second Round of the Club Mixed Pairs was played on Sunday 4 July and results were: Carol Shepheard / Tony Baker 27 d Chris & Steve Brown 12, Raelene / Col Firkin 23 d Sandy Merrin /Gary Ferguson 6, Jill Young / Billy Smith 23 d Judy / Paul Taylor 10, Sue Dee / Dave Phillips 29 d Sharon Gilbert / Dave Tinsley 16, Shirley Simpson / Nev Crittenden 27 d Enid & Wayne Radnidge 13, Louise / Adam Clements 28 d Jean / John Price 23, Sue Sansom /Brian Hitchcock 18 d Peter Quinn / Di Fagan 14, Trish Clark / John McCartney 22 d Susie Dundas / Terry Smith 16. Qtr. Finals played Sunday 18th July: Tony Baker 24 d Col Firkin 16, Billy Smith 26 d Dave Phillips 17, Nev Crittenden 28 d Adam Clements 4, Brian Hitchcock 25 d John McCartney 16.

The Handicap Pairs Competition is in progress at present where teams are allotted shots relevant to their current Pennant gradings, some first and second.

Round games have been played and these results will be in the next edition of News Of The Area.

By Jack HIGH