Stockton Men’s Bowling Club Results

23 MAY 2021

A wrap up of our 2021 Saturday Pennants results: No.2 Grade finished in 4th Place with 34 points, No.4 Grade struck some strong opposition and finished in 5th spot, No.6 Grade played a washed out game against Karuah on Sunday 23 May and won by 55-44 shots (9-1 points) and a possibility of finishing in 2nd place on the ladder pending results of other games.

No.7 (1) Grade had 2 washed out games to complete.

The first was played on Saturday 22 May against Tea Gardens at home which they won by 75-49 shots (9-1 points) and the second on Sunday 23 May against the Section leaders, Nelson Bay also at home and comprehensively defeated them by 77-33 shots and the 10 Competition points earned propelled them past Nelson Bay and a Section win.

Our No.7 (2) Grade had already sealed their Section win when they defeated Valentine the previous week.

The two 7 Grade Sides and possibly the 6 Grade Side will proceed to the District playoffs next Saturday.

The Club Championship Pairs Semi – Finals and Final were finally completed last weekend. The Semi-Finals played on Saturday 22 May resulted in wins by Dave Phillips / Adam Clements (Skip) over Grahame Nash / Dick Hadley by 20-16 shots and Brian Hitchcock / Tony Baker defeated Paul Wilson / Ric Clark by 24-10 shots.

The Final played the next day on Sunday 23 May proved to be a one sided affair with the Pairing of Brian and Tony never threatening, running out winners by 25-9 shots over the combination of Dave and Adam.

An interesting statistic pointed out to Jack High by one of the Semi-Finalists is that between the eight players they have won 21 Pairs Titles: Brian Hitchcock 4, Tony Baker 4, Paul Wilson 5, Ric Clark 3, Dick Hadley 4 and Grahame Nash 1.