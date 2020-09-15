Stockton Mens Bowling Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Final of the Club Pairs was played on Sunday 13 September on our No.2 green in ideal bowling conditions and the team of Mike Smith and Steve Blayden (Skip) got away to an early lead but could not maintain the advantage and the consistent bowling of the combination of Grahame Nash and Dick Hadley who went on to win the Final by 25-13 shots.



In the Semi Finals played the previous weekend Steve Blayden defeated the team of Steve Brown and Dave Phillips by 19-18 shots and Dick Hadley defeated the pairing of Brian Hitchcock and Tony Baker by 23-19 shots.

The first Round of the Club Mixed Pairs was played on Saturday 12 September and results were: Jill Young / Bill Smith (Skip) 24 d Jan Robertson / Leo Payne 14, Judy Jones / Paul Wilson 25 d Raelene and Col Firkin 12, Supak Delaney / Dick Hadley 29 d Jeanette and Michael Osborne 10, Susanne Sansom / Brian Hitchcock 25 d Enid and Wayne Radnidge 10, Shirley Simpson / Neville Crittenden 23 d Judy Tobutt / J McCartney 16, Sue Dee / Dave Phillips 24 d Jan Coleman / Larry Harmer 8, Judy and Paul Taylor 23 d Carol Shepeard / Tony Baker 10, Trish and Ric Clark 20 d Kaye and Ross Barry15.

Other teams had byes.

The 2nd Round was played next day and results were as follows: Bill Smith 24 d Paul Wilson 14, Chris and Steve Brown 19 d Gloria Smith / Eric Leidlmair 18, B.Hitchcock 27 d Jean and John Price 12, Susie Dundas and Terry Smith 22 d Neville Crittenden 12, Dave Phillips 30 d Helen Nash / Greg Penfold 12, P.Taylor 27 d Lynne / Mick Slater 11, 2 games still to play.

