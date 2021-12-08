Stockton Park of First Disability Action Plan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE City of Newcastle is calling for comment on its new draft Disability Inclusion Action Plan (DIAP) as part of its commitment to creating an accessible and inclusive community.

This plan includes the Stockton precinct.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

City of Newcastle’s Interim Director of Strategy and Engagement, Kathleen Hyland, said International Day of People with Disability (December 3) was the perfect time to reflect on key achievements of Newcastle’s inaugural DIAP and ask the community for their input on the updated Plan.

“Today we celebrate the progress made through the 2016 DIAP, including the establishment of the Access Inclusion Advisory Committee,” Ms Hyland said.

“It’s now time for the broader community to provide input into the new draft 2021 DIAP, which sets the direction and outlines key actions to be implemented over the coming years to ensure our services and programs are accessible for everyone.

“City of Newcastle remains committed to ensuring our city is inclusive for all who live, visit and work here, by leading action towards a more equitable society.”

City of Newcastle was the first Council in New South Wales to adopt a DIAP under the current legislation, which saw 55 of 57 actions significantly progressed or completed across the four-year period from 2016 to 2020.

Positive outcomes from the first plan include: the establishment of the Access Inclusion Advisory Committee to ensure decisions are informed by direct consultation with people with lived experience with disabilities; the establishment of Newcastle’s Count Us In festival to raise the profile of disability inclusion across the city; and the inclusion of people with a disability in the consultative processes, including provided input into or co-design of major projects by City of Newcastle.

Examples include the inclusive play spaces for Stevenson Park and Harbour Foreshore.

Leadership and participation of persons with disabilities towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable future was this years’ theme for International Day of People with Disability.

Community engagement to develop the 2021 DIAP included in-person consultation sessions, focus groups survey as well as internal consultation with areas such as facilities, services, human resources and project planning divisions.

Under the new DIAP, 35 new actions will be carried out to achieve the community’s vision for Newcastle in line with the City’s Community Strategic Plan and pave the way for City of Newcastle to become a more inclusive organisation.

Accessible and easy-read versions of the draft DIAP are available for comment until Monday 10 January 2022.

Feedback can be made online at newcastle.nsw.gov.au/yoursay.

Committee members include Guide Dogs NSW/ACT’s Nathan Burford, Community Disability Alliance Hunter’s Joseph Popov, Maroba Communities’ Tracy Walker, community representatives Chris Leishman, Kirsty Russell, Eliot Shaw and Margaret Wood, and Councillors Carol Duncan and Andrea Rufo.

By Marian SAMPSON