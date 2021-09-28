Stockton Pool Reopens For Swimmers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STOCKTON residents will be able to make a splash at the local swimming pool after it reopened on 27 September.

Stockton is just one of several swimming centres across the region that has welcomed swimmers back following the NSW Government’s decision last week that outdoor public pools can reopen.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Tomaree Leisure Centre and Lakeside Leisure Centre have already reopened to swimmers.

Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes welcomed the decision to reopen the city’s swimming centres.

“The importance of exercise can’t be understated during the extended stay at home orders, so I’m pleased that Newcastle’s swimming centres are able to safely reopen to swimmers.”

“As the weather continues to warm up, people have flocked to the city’s beaches and ocean baths, which have remained open throughout the stay at home orders.

“Reopening outdoor pools will provide more options for swimmers across the entire local government area, not just at the city’s beaches and baths.

The latest NSW Government advice states that from 27 September members of the public can resume swimming at outdoor public pools either within your local government area or within 5km of your home.

Those attending Newcastle’s swimming centres will be required to adhere to NSW Government advice, check in, wear masks while not swimming and maintain physical distancing.

Pool visitors will be encouraged to swim and go, and all indoor and outdoor areas including grandstands, changerooms and bathrooms will be open and subject to capacity limits based on the 4sqm rule.

Community sport, training programs and learn to swim lessons remain suspended.

Saturday 18 September marked the official start of the summer season at local beaches and baths, with lifeguards now on patrol daily at Stockton Beach.

By Marian SAMPSON