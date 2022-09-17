Storage shed in flames at Unkya Reserve

A MOTORIST passing on the nearby highway noticed and reported the fire enveloping the Unkya Reserve storage shed at approximately 2am on Thursday 8 September.

Emergency services attended swiftly but were unable to save the building, which in daylight revealed charred and twisted corrugated iron, and doubts as to the structural integrity of the concrete slab.



As a dedicated storage shed, the contents included stacks of portable tables and chairs, crockery, shelves of painting products, and, most importantly, a large filing cabinet containing financial and historical records dating back to the 1930s.

A spokesperson for the Unkya Reserve Committee of Management informed NOTA, “This is devastating, though it could have been much worse if the blaze had spread to surrounding bushland, and it’s so sad that the large mosaic on the exterior wall is now a pile of rubble, though we may be able to salvage some of the pieces.”

The reserve operates under the Nambucca Council Section 355, and with limited profits during the last few years, building insurance has not been a viable option.

The Reserve Committee commented, “We are waiting for the results of the Coroner’s report, but at the moment we are assuming that an electrical fault was the cause.

“Installation of a shipping container is being considered as an interim alternative till funds are raised for a rebuild, so let us know if anyone has a spare one to offer or lend.”

The next Funkya@Unkya Market is on 30 October and a special market day is likely to be organised in the future.

More info at https://www.unkya.com.au/.

By Jen HETHERINGTON