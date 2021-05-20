Storm and Saints share the points in the Coastal Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Northern Storm and Port Saints shared the points in a 2-2 draw at Korora Oval last Saturday in the Coastal Premier League.

Jamie Kennedy opened the scoring for the Storm with an instinctive first time strike which hit the roof of the net to put the Storm ahead.

The lead was short lived as the Saints hit back with two goals to take a 2-1 half time lead into the second half of a game of end to end football.

The Storm stepped on the gas in the second half and were rewarded with an equaliser as both teams searched for the three points in the last fifteen minutes.

Storm coach Eric McCarthy was pleased with his team’s intensity but was hoping for all three points as they pressed forward in the second half.

“Brilliant and incredibly fast game of end to end football where Port Saints were lucky to come away with a point, they can credit their keeper for three world class saves in the last ten minutes as Storm piled on the pressure,” said Eric.

Joint coach Craig Caruana praised the development of the young players in the team.

“We have some unbelievably good junior players, we have five players under 18 playing in first grade,” said Craig.

The Northern Storm’s next Coastal Premier League match is against cross town rivals Boambee on Sunday 23 May at Ayrshire Park with a 2pm kick off.

By David WIGLEY