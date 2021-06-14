Story Dog ‘Nitro’ Making Reading Fun at Bonville Primary School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NITRO the Story Dog has been visiting Bonville Primary School with handler Jill Evans making reading fun for children and improving literacy.

Jill Evans explained some of the benefits of reading with Nitro.

“Reading to a dog provides a calm, relaxed environment which is conducive to learning in a fun atmosphere.



“Many children don’t feel comfortable reading in public, reading to Nitro removes that apprehension, the kids look forward to seeing him on Friday mornings and Nitro loves children, they enjoy reading to him.

“Nitro listens patiently and the children’s confidence increases, it is a non-judgemental setting, the children’s focus improves, their literacy skills increase and their love of learning grows.

Jill said it’s the accepting, loving nature of dogs which provides the magic.

“The children relax, open up, try harder and have fun while reading to a friendly, calm dog. Woof!”

And it seems like Nitro gets a lot out of it as well.

“When I reach for Nitro’s Story Dog jacket, his whole body wriggles with joy and he races to the car and waits excitedly by the door.

“He really looks forward to going to volunteer at Bonville Primary School.

“Sometimes when children read to an adult they stop when they can’t read a difficult word and the adult instinctively comes to the rescue, whereas Nitro just tilts his head and the child has a good go at reading the word and overcomes the obstacle by themselves, it’s a subtle way of improving resilience,” said Jill.

Jill explained the three year old Koolie purebred is the only Story Dog in Coffs Harbour and the organisation is looking for more Story Dogs and sponsors of Story Dogs.

“Nitro is the only Story Dog in the Coffs Harbour region so if there’s any volunteers who have a calm dog with a good temperament that would like to help children improve their reading and want more information then let us know, either through the website at www.storydogs.org.au/.”

By David WIGLEY