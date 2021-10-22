Stride4Stroke is coming!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STROKE Foundation’s annual physical activity fundraising campaign, Stride4Stroke, is less than two weeks away, starting on Monday November 1.

Hundreds of people across Australia have signed up to take part so far.

Local community members can join them by registering now at www.stride4stroke.org.au

Participants simply choose their own activity goal to complete within the month.

It could be anything from walking, swimming, push ups or online yoga classes.

Their aim is to increase their daily ‘moving minutes’ to reduce their risk of stroke.

Moving minutes can be tracked on the Stride4Stroke website to keep ‘striders’ motivated.

People of all ages and abilities can get involved and activities can be adapted to any COVID-19 restrictions.

Funds raised will help Stroke Foundation fight stroke and support survivors and their families.

During November, stride your way, wherever you are!

Visit http://www.stride4stroke.org.au/event/stride-4-stroke/how-it-works.