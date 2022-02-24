Stronger Communities Grant Winner Saves Lives

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AN ocean rescue took place at Coffs Harbour’s Harbour North Wall recently, with the life of a man caught in a rip saved thanks to some quick thinking from seventeen-year-old student Daniel Castle and the recently installed Remote Rescue Tubes provided in part by the Stronger Communities Grant Round 6 from the Federal Government.

It is reported that Daniel had made a last-minute decision to stop at Coffs Harbour’s North Wall for a swim on 1 February, while en route to Queensland helping a friend move interstate.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The friends took a break from the drive for a swim at about 5pm when they noticed two men, aged in their 20s, stuck in a rip.

A competent swimmer himself as a lifeguard to Tumut Pool, Daniel swam closer to them to offer instructions, and let them know he would grab a Rescue Tube to bring them back to shore.

Craig Spencer, President of the Rotary Club of Coffs Harbour submitted the successful application for $20,0000 towards the purchase and installation of the Remote Rescue Tubes back in March 2021, with the funding

successfully received, equipment purchased and tubes installed by Coffs Harbour City Council at multiple beaches within the electorate just before the summer peak holiday season.

Remote rescue tubes are placed at locations that have been statistically identified as having had multiple drownings, in particular by stander/rescuer drownings.

Moonee beach in the past two years had a triple bystander/rescuer drowning in one incident alone followed a week later by a singular rescuer drowning.

The tubes have been proven successful in Hawaii where this project was first originated by the Rotary Club of Hawaii.

Pat Conaghan, Federal Member for Cowper, said he was relieved and proud to see the successful grant winning equipment being put to immediate critical use in the community.

“Sincere thanks to Daniel, what a dead-set legend.

“Keeping his cool under pressure and having the clarity of mind to grab the devices needed for a safe rescue is beyond impressive.

“Seeing this life-saving equipment successfully delivered and already being put to use in dangerous conditions is just fantastic,” Mr Conaghan said.

“When the Expressions of Interest first came through for Round 6 of the Stronger Communities Grants, the entire selection panel was in complete agreement that this particular project must get the funding it deserved.

“Federal Government initiatives like the Stronger Communities Grants are critical in identifying and providing funding to groups within the community that we may not otherwise have oversight on.

“No-one knows a community better than the local grassroots organisations, and in this instance, that knowledge has literally saved a life.”