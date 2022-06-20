0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing Competition is on again.

Stroud is a village of just 700 people and the whole town is set to turn out to welcome visitors to this landmark annual event.



While blokes are invited to see how far they can throw a 5 lb brick, ladies are challenged with a rolling pin throwing competition and the kids can get involved by lining up to throw a rubber chook.

Held on 9 July at the Stroud Showground the event has plenty of family fun.

There will be market stalls, face painting, sand sculpting, a wood chopping event, a Ford car show, food and entertainment.

Hunter Heros will be there for the kids to meet, with characters from Disney and Marvel ready to have their photos taken with their adoring fans.

The event is part of an international movement held by the townships named Stroud, standing the test of time with the event spanning over 60 years.

In 1960 the brick-making towns of Stroud in the UK and the USA held the first bricking-throwing contest, with Australia and Canada joining the tradition in 1961.

In 1962, Australia suggested including a women’s rolling pin contest.

Recently, the fun-filled addition of children hurling a rubber chook has embodied the event’s sense of family spirit and lightheartedness, which keeps attracting participants and spectators year after year.

The event is ticketed and families can attend a whole day of fun for just $25 with adult tickets $10 each and children’s tickets just $5.

By Marian SAMPSON