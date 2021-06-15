Stroud community urged to take advantage of funding opportunities before June 18

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Stroud community is being urged to apply for Duralie community funding before Friday 18 June.

Not-for-profit organisations and community groups in the vicinity of the Duralie Mine are invited to apply for funding between $5,000 and $50,000 for projects which will enhance community life.



The funding can be for any project which will benefit local education, environment, health, infrastructure, arts, leisure and cultural heritage.

Community groups can apply online via the Duralie Community Fund application form before Friday 18 June 2021 at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/grants.

Funds for successful projects will be available in July.

“The Duralie Community Fund offers a valuable opportunity to enrich community facilities and deliver projects that have lasting benefit for the Stroud area,” said Council’s Director of Liveable Communities, Paul De Szell.

“This funding will continue while the Duralie Mine continues to operate, however when it winds back operations, the funding will also cease. We encourage community groups to make the most of the funding while it is available,” added Mr De Szell.

A community funding round was last offered in 2018, and the funds assisted with the completion of works at Stroud Showground in the interim.

Previous funding has provided many projects in Stroud and surrounding areas, including the now completed Stroud Showground upgrades, the provision of an accessible unisex toilet at Allen Park, upgrades to community facilities and purchases of equipment. The latest project to open was Stroud’s new skatepark.

Visit the link above to check if your organisation or project is eligible and apply before Friday 18 June.