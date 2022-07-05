Stroud’s Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing Competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STROUD’S famous and long running Brick and Rolling Pin Throwing Competition is the centerpiece of a festival of fun which is returning to the region on 9 July.

This year the event will also see an amazing display of classic Ford cars at Stroud Showground, Cowper Street, Stroud.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Karen Hutchinson, President, Stroud Brick and Rolling Pin Competition, told News Of The Area, “This unique event attracts visitors to our region which then of course adds tourism dollar spend, which contributes to economic development.”

The event offers a great opportunity to get back to the simple things in life and to enjoy the ambiance of beautiful Stroud.

The event offers great family fun and community camaraderie and Stroud’s Showground will be bursting with market stalls, craft and food stalls.

There will be fun activities and entertainment for every family member.

Enjoy watching the ever popular tug-of-war and witness the incredible skills of the woodchoppers.

Kids can get involved by chucking a rubber chook, dads can try their luck with a brick, and watch out for the women that can really throw a rolling pin.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for the family.

Find out more at www.stroudbrickthrowing.com.au.

By Marian SAMPSON