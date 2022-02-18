Stuarts Point legend honoured with Order of Australia Medal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STUARTS Point local Wayne Mason has deservedly been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for ‘services to the community in a range of roles’.

Wayne is a former National Serviceman who served in Vietnam as an infantry soldier.

His service to the community has been long and varied.

“I feel very honoured and humbled by this award.

“We need to be helping our veterans and advocating on their behalf,” said Wayne.

Wayne’s longest associations over the last 27 years have been with Legacy, Veterans, and the RSL sub-Branches.

“I feel if we can send our young men and women to war, then we can look after them when they return,” said Wayne.

Legacy receives no government funding and relies heavily on donations and volunteers, and the sale of poppies and badges.

Wayne said, “We’re very lucky we live in a very giving community who always come forward when needed.”

As part of the RSL sub-Branch he has previously (pre Covid) given talks to schools on Anzac Day, and is very proud that Stuarts Point Primary has organised its own Remembrance Day celebrations for the last four to five years.

He stresses it’s not about celebrating war, but about respecting and celebrating the lives of our young men and women.

The veteran cricket player is Secretary of the Stuarts Point Cricket Club.

Wayne has represented Mid North Coast over 70s in regional tournaments at Tamworth and Walcha.

It’s wonderful to see such a dedicated volunteer rewarded for his generous effort and passion in giving back to his community.

By Karen GRIBBIN