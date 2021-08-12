Stuarts Point Public School launches fundraiser raffle for Father’s Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

STUARTS Point Public School is aiming big for its little school, launching a fund-raising raffle for Father’s Day.

“Stuarts Point Public School straddles the Macleay and Nambucca valleys hidden on the coast behind Mount Yarrahapinni,” Cally Haase, President of the P&C for the school, told News Of The Area.

“We are a very small school with only 58 kids and have really struggled this year with fundraising due to COVID.

“So, our new P&C committee thought outside the box and came up with an online raffle for Father’s Day.

“We’ve had some amazing donations from very generous businesses such as a night at Rydges in Port Macquarie, a weekend at a local retreat, Yarralen and various vouchers for meat, petrol and meals from locals too.

“Our total prize pool in the raffle now stands at just over $1,000.

“The funds raised will go towards refurbishing our antiquated classrooms with brand new, vibrant furniture.”

Why is this important?

“Not only will our students have a voice in what their new learning environment will look like, they will then have the freedom of choice of where and how they will learn in that new space.

“The first classroom to be refurbished is the combined 4/5/6 room which is sorely overdue.

“Considering our kids spend up to five or more hours a day inside these rooms, making them as engaging, fresh and vibrant as possible is essential for their wellbeing and empowering for their learning.”

Starts Point School calls for the community to support their fundraiser to brighten up their classrooms.

Check it out here: https://www.rafflelink.com.au/sppspcraffle2021.

By Andrea FERRARI