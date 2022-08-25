Student Exhibition at the Stringer Gallery

DAVID Southgate, a well known and talented local artist has been running art classes for the Nambucca Valley Arts Council for ten years.

He teaches all mediums and all levels from beginners to advanced.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

His long term students have become very accomplished and in September will be displaying their work in the ‘Artists of the Month’ section in the Stringer Gallery.

It will be interesting to see the variety of styles and subject matter on display.

The exhibition will run from Tuesday 6 September, with a morning tea to launch the exhibition, to Saturday 1 October.

The Stringer Gallery is located in the Nambucca Community and Arts Centre, Ridge Street Nambucca Heads.

Hours: Monday to Friday 10am to 3pm and Saturday 9.30am to 12 noon.