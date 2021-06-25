Students perform Classical Showcase Concert at Coffs Conservatorium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Classical Showcase Concert featured over 40 students from the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium and finished with a standing ovation with the audience asking for an encore.

Ensemble Director and violinist Annabelle Swainston praised the enthusiasm and excitement of the musicians.

“We had a fantastic night of performances, it was great to see such enthusiasm and excitement from our musicians.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“Special shout out to Grade 12 cellist Faith Spriggs who beautifully played the solo in Faure’s Elegie, I am extremely proud of all our classical ensembles, bravo,” said Annabelle.

Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium Director, Pat Brearley gave News Of The Area insights into the four ensembles.

“With term two coming to a close, the Classical Showcase Concert saw four ensembles take to the stage on Thursday 17 June and perform an exciting and inspiring performance from students of all ages.

“Conservatorium ensembles continue to expand and this term, audience members enjoyed performances from the Junior Academy, the Coffs Con Youth Orchestra, ACE (Adult Chamber Ensemble) and the Academy, as students presented music from the early baroque period through to movie and game soundtracks, and everything in between.

“The Academy opened the evening with ‘Elegie’ by the French composer, Faure, this featured long-term Academy member Faith on the cello as soloist, drawing the near capacity audience in with her beautiful and delicate sound.

“The Academy students once again performed at an exceptional level and set the audience up for an enjoyable evening.

“Following the beauty of the Academy, audiences heard the Junior Academy, performing pieces by Corelli and Vivaldi, the Junior Academy performed with confidence and excitement and are certainly students to keep an eye on in the near future, soaking up the vital experience and opportunities provided through the program.

“The Adult Chamber Ensemble (ACE) followed the Junior Academy and performed an expanding program, including a traditional New Zealand Sea Shanty featuring Mahler on the drums and guest vocalist Kerrie.

“After a large stage reset, the Youth Orchestra took the roof off with their energy, excitement and passion for their music.

“Conservatorium violist Felix put his exceptional arranging skills to use, arranging the opening and closing pieces (soundtracks to the game Ark and movie The Dark Knight) and pieces by Mozart and Schubert filled out the program.

“This concert showed once more what a valuable asset to the community The Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium really is,” said Pat.

Upcoming events at the Conservatorium include the Sunday Series Concert 3 on August 1 at 3pm and the Vocal Showcase Concert on June 25 at 6:30pm.

For more information contact the Conservatorium on 66521592 or visit www.coffscon.org.au.

By David WIGLEY