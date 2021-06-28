Students who volunteer to be rewarded by Lions Club of Woolgoolga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A NEW youth certificate program has been launched to reward community-minded students who volunteer within their local area.

The Lions Young Leaders In Service award program was recently established by the Lions Club of Woolgoolga and Woolgoolga High School.

The Lions Club of Woolgoolga said it is challenging young people to realise the rewards of service to their local community.



“As adult volunteers, we know that community service leads to personal fulfillment and experience that is important to success,” Lions Club of Woolgoolga President Jean Vickery said.

“We also know that young people who volunteer become adults who serve.

“Our current initiative challenges young people to achieve significant levels of community involvement.”

By meeting the challenge, local youths aged between 12 and 18 will be eligible for the Lions Young Leaders In Service awards.

A free Lions community bbq was held on Sunday 13 June at Woolgoolga Community Gardens with local volunteer groups involved in the new program to allow interested participants to learn how to become involved in local community service activities.

” There were many community groups in attendance at the community bbq who expressed their interest in supporting students to achieve their service award,” Woolgoolga High School teacher Karen Dorahy said.

“Some activities suggested included gardening and Landcare activities, preparing for and serving at functions, selling raffle tickets and perhaps even assisting groups with technology tasks and graphic design work.

“It is hoped students will be able to find a community connection which fits well with their interests and abilities and helps build their confidence and skills for the future.”

The awards recognise young people who provide 50 (Silver Seal Award) or 100 (Gold Seal Award) hours of community service for any organisation between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2021.

Youths can track their hours of service through a Service Tracking form or online.

Award recipients will receive a letter and certificate from the Lions District 201N1 and the Lions Club of Woolgoolga which they can use towards job, university and scholarship applications.

Woolgoolga High School is working with the Lions Club of Woolgoolga to recruit students and coordinate the award application process.

By Emma DARBIN

A community BBQ was recently held to launch the Lions Young Leaders In Service award program which rewards students who volunteer in their local community. Photos: supplied.