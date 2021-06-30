Stunning Sawtell Panthers Under 13s continue brilliant season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Sawtell Panthers under 13s are having a brilliant season.

And their domination of their Group 2 Junior Rugby League competition was on full display in their 46-6 victory against Smithtown during the latest round of matches at Rex Hardaker Oval.

As they have done all season, the Panthers dominated their opponents as they carved the Smithtown defence to shreds, seemingly having the potential to score every time a player touched the ball.

The Panthers sit at the top of the ladder undefeated with seven wins and an amazing for and against of 297.

Panthers under 13s coach Steve Moore said it was each young Panther playing their role which led to their dominance and individual brilliance.

“The boys are good at doing the simple things, and the way we do things is that every player plays their role,” he said.

“We have a lot of talented players, big forwards, talented halves, and our backs are good finishers.

“We have a lot of attacking options.”

Moore highlighted the main aspect which had led to their great record this season.

“Defensively our team works well, and today was the first try we had allowed in five games,” he said.

The Panthers coach shared with News Of The Area what it was like to coach such a talented young team.

“They are pretty good kids and a good bunch of boys,” he said.

“They get to that age where they test you, but the most pleasing thing is they are good at implementing what you tell them when they play, especially defensively as our defensive record speaks for itself.”

Coach Moore said he had his players take part in a different sport together over summer to help maintain their chemistry.

“They play Oztag together during the summer so we don’t have to go back to square one, which helps with the skills development and continuity between seasons.”

By Aiden BURGESS