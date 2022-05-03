Submissions noted for Bulahdelah Highway Service Centre Planning Proposal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SUBMISSIONS for the Bulahdelah Highway Centre Planning Proposal have been noted and acknowledged by the MidCoast Council.

Following the recent Council meeting on 27 April 2022, the MidCoast Council noted a number of submissions made in regards to the Planning Proposal for a potential development of a Highway Service Centre to be located on land north-east to the northern interchange of the Bulahdelah bypass on the Pacific Highway.



The current proposal does not provide consent for the Service Centre, but rather enables a development application to be lodged on the subject land.

Following a period of community consultation from 25 August 2021 to 1 October 2021, fourteen submissions were received in regards to the proposal, with the most prominent issue raised being the “impact on Bulahdelah businesses as a result of the proposed Highway Service Centre”.

The Council responded, stating that there is “likely to be a short to medium term negative impact on the Town Centre which will become positive over time”.

“The market segment for the Bulahdelah town centre is different to that of a Highway Service Centre.

“The former prefer a more ‘rural’ town ambience as distinct from a franchised fast eat and fuel experience and as a result, the impact may be minimal because the Highway Service Centre will intercept travellers that are unlikely to stop in Bulahdelah in any case,” Aaron Kelly, MidCoast Council’s Land Use Planner wrote.

The resolved outcome of the community consultation is that further amendments will be allowed on the Planning Proposal prior to the making of the Land and Environmental Plan.

This decision was supported by Councillors Alan Tickle, Claire Pontin, Paul Sandilands, David West, Katheryn Smith, Dheera Smith, Peter Howard and Troy Fowler.

Councillor Kathryn Bell voted against the recommendations, and Councillors Peter Epov and Jeremy Miller were absent from voting.

By Tara CAMPBELL