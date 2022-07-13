Submissions Sought About Coffs Harbour’s Draft Economic Development Strategy

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour City Council is seeking public feedback about its draft Economic Development Strategy (EDS) through its ‘Have Your Say’ portal.

The Council’s economic vision statement is “We nurture local people and places through sustainable economic activities – attracting and retaining elements for success, supporting local business and developing current and future opportunities for our community”.



It also is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals so that it provides “for the needs of today’s communities without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”.

These principles guide the Council in catering for the economic and social needs of approximately 78,000 diverse residents.

The certification, last year, to become NSW’s first certified ECO destination, recognised the Coffs Harbour LGA for preserving its natural environment and for also being sustainable in terms of giving back to the community and being ‘culturally authentic’.

The draft EDS is based on the foundations of both the Draft MyCoffs Community Strategic Plan, and the previous Coffs Harbour Economic Strategy 2017-2022.

Broad goals include fostering a sense of community, belonging and diversity, enriching cultural life through art, learning and cultural endeavour and nurturing mental health, wellbeing and social connection.

Creating liveable spaces that are beautiful and appealing while protecting the diversity of the natural environment and using resources responsibly to support a safe and stable climate are other goals.

The key priorities of the EDS are to attract and retain necessary skills, investment and people, support local businesses, create economic, social and environmental sustainability and develop existing and future business, industries and places to create a thriving economy.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Cr Paul Amos said, “There has been significant turmoil in the local, regional, national and international economies in the last two and a half years, with some of these having a lasting impact on the ongoing opportunities available for local communities.”

He said Coffs Harbour is still emerging from challenges and impacts that include natural events, housing affordability and availability pressures and a world-wide pandemic.

Cr Amos said despite these challenges, the community has continued to evolve and progress, business confidence is strong, and innovation is being used to provide new opportunities.

“We have a diverse and evolving economy but we need to keep an eye on changing trends to build a connected, thriving and sustainable Coffs Harbour,” he said.

“To create the best strategy possible we encourage residents to have their say as we emerge from the challenges of the last few years and look towards a prosperous future.”

The community will have until Monday 25 July to review the draft EDS, and provide input to be considered in the development of the final documents.

Prepared submissions can be uploaded to https://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/edsreview.

or submissions can be typed directly into the field provided.

Written submissions can be addressed to the General Manager, Coffs Harbour City Council, Locked Bag 155 Coffs Harbour, NSW 2450.

By Andrew VIVIAN