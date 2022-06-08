Success for Sawtell with dominant win over Port Macquarie Saints

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SAWTELL FC continued their fine form with a dominant 5-2 win over Coastal Premier League heavyweights Port Macquarie Saints last Saturday at Toormina Oval.

Charlie Alderman side-footed home for Sawtell and after that the floodgates opened with Keeden Corliss scoring two goals, one from Hugo Alderman and a goal from former A-League premiership winner Troy Hearfield.

Last year Sawtell fielded one of the youngest teams in the CPL and finished at the bottom of the ladder with many players making the leap from junior to senior football.

But progression and persistence has been the mantra of Sawtell coach Joe Skrtic, whose philosophy of possession football and team work is paying dividends as the phoenix rises from the ashes.

Sawtell play an eye-catching brand of passing football and are now converting strong performances into three points.

“Very pleased with the final score and proud of my team’s effort, every player put in 100 percent,” said Skrtic.

“Coming in from a win last week we started the game with all guns blazing and created a lot of early goal scoring opportunities.

“We finally found the back of the net with some great play in the final third showing composure in front of goal which is what we have been lacking since the start of the season.

“The boys were hungry to win this game and knew Port Saints were going to be a challenge.

“Overall I thought we were strong in defence and showed great combination which we hope to build on.”

The win consolidates Sawtell’s position in fourth place however there is a raft of teams breathing down their necks with games in hand.

Their next match will be a measure of how far they have come as they face reigning champions Coffs City United on Wednesday 15 June.

“Next match will be tough as we will be playing the league leaders who haven’t lost a game so far.”

By David WIGLEY