Success of Afghan film screening fundraiser drives second showing

A LOCAL band of film lovers and humanitarians are hosting an encore of their successful fundraiser to help Afghan filmmakers and actors to get to safety following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan.

The original ‘lockdown movie night’, organised by Coffs locals Olivia Jamison and Stephanie Hunt in collaboration with Screenwave International Film Festival (SWIFF) founders Dave Horsley and Kate Howat and held on 4 September, set out to provide financial assistance to Afghan filmmakers stranded under Taliban rule.



Supporters bought a $20 ticket to get a password to watch Shereen, a film made entirely in Kabul by Aussie filmmaker Max Walker.

In less than a week, the small posse of locals raised over $12,000, a complete surprise to the organisers.

An even greater surprise has been the incredible response to the film itself.

“I absolutely loved it“, “What a powerful film”, “A beautiful movie” and “Stupendous and amazing” were a

few of the rave reviews.

Shereen is about a family court secretary and single mother in Kabul during the American occupation.

It gives a glimpse of women’s lives at a time when they were able to fight for justice and equality.

“It’s a vision of what could have been,” organiser Stephanie Hunt told News Of The Area.

“It’s heartbreaking to see how women were fighting for their freedom and to know that everything will now get so much worse.”

The movie sparked many dinner table conversations and inspired empathy for the people of Afghanistan, in particular the women.

Many wrote in to ask for an encore so they could share the experience with friends and family.

The local fundraisers didn’t need to be asked twice.

On 25 September the Encore Screening of Shereen event kicks off.

“The Covid lockdown is over for most of the Mid North Coast, but the situation in Afghanistan remains perilous for the cast and crew of this beautiful movie,” said Dave Horsley from SWIFF.

“It’s fantastic that our community can offer this ray of hope while enjoying an enlightening film.”

Visit: https://shereen-encore.eventbrite.com.au

Purchasing a $20 ticket prompts an email with URL and password, valid from 5pm on Saturday 25

September until 5pm on Sunday 26 September.

By Andrea FERRARI