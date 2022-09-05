‘Sudz’ is for sale – Freehold and business to be sold

Huge shop front on the Myall River Promenade.

Full financials available

Offering 130sqm of space with parking at the rear and roller door access that allows vehicular access as well.

The shop looks directly across to the Myall River offering arguably the best views of the river – you can either look north and straight up the river as it heads towards the Lakes, or south down to the Singing Bridge.

Set among some of the best outlets in the area – Hook N Cook takeaway on one side and Tillermans fine restaurant and the Ice Cream Shack on the other – this is a prime location where passing foot traffic is guaranteed.

The Tea Gardens Pub is within a two minute stroll, as is the wharf where visitors disembark from the ferry that operates to and from Nelson Bay.

This is a prime location with commercial sites very limited along the Promenade.

Currently the shop operates as a laundromat, the only one locally that services both Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens as well as surrounding villages.

A great cash flow business – the Myall Coast is a popular destination spot and there are a number of hotels, motels and Airbnbs that are serviced by this business.

The laundromat has been established for well over 20 years and shown remarkable revenue growth

over this time.

Freehold business offered for sale.

For more information and full financials please contact Bryan Stevenson on 0419 384 569.